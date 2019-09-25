Market Drayton hairdresser's kind offer for beleaguered Thomas Cook staff

Marta Power said she booked her next holiday with Thomas Cook and knows five people herself that worked for the company, which entered administration this week, and is offering a free wash and blow dry with treatment at her salon to any former Thomas Cook employee for the next two months.

Marta runs Hair by Marta in Stafford Street and said the free treatments could act as a "pick-me-up" for those who lost their jobs, and also help them look their best for future job interviews.

She said: "I am aware of five [ex-employees] on my list, that's where the idea came from because I know how devastating it is.

"It's not just the person who loses their job, it's the whole family.

"I just had a little lightbulb over my head. It's the best we can really do, I wish I could give someone a job but it's not really possible.

"I believe people need to pick themselves up from what happened to them. It can benefit people in two ways. It's a little pick-me-up and it can help them getting a new job by presenting themselves well."

Any ex-employees can get their free treatment at Hair by Marta until December 1.