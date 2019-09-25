"Families barricaded themselves in rooms and police were called": Telford family in Turkey ordeal following Thomas Cook collapse

Robyn Jenkins and partner Nick, caught up in the Thomas Cook collapse, say hotel staff have removed passports and travel documents from some hotel rooms. They have been threatened with having to pay 10 euros an hour for the remainder of their holiday and say their prepaid currency card has also been stopped as it was bought through Thomas Cook.

Telford MP, Lucy Allan, says she is doing all she can to help them and a number of other families who have contacted her to seek help.

Speaking from Turkey, today Robyn, from Lightmoor, said the family were staying at the Eftalia splash resort, Antalya,and were due to be there until October 2.

"Yesterday the manager was demanding £950 to be paid within 24 hours and said if he doesn't yet it he will charge us 10 euros an hour for the duration of our holiday," she said.

"We heard he was going into people's rooms and safes to remove passports and travel documents and he said he was taking away any food or water."

Worried holidaymakers called the local police and Robyn said they had turned up to protect the guests.

"We are still worried about what it going to happen and we are supposed to be away until October 2," she added.

The family's problems have been made worse by the fact that they can't access more funds.

"We have now had our prepayment cards stopped with our spending money on as it was bought through Thomas Cook," added Robyn.

"It is so terrible out here. We would jump at the chance to come home early as our holiday is ruined. We can not relax but are trying for our children."

Lucy Allan said she was concerned at the reports from the family that the hotel management attempted to seize their passports and had refused to provide food.

"At one point families were barricading themselves in their rooms and the police were called," she said.

"At present no return flights are being provided to holidaymakers until their due date for departure."

The MP says the family are among a number of Telford families who have contacted Telford MP Lucy Allan to seek help following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

“This is a frightening situation for this family. They have five small children. They don’t know where they are going to sleep after tomorrow and cannot even access their own cash which is shocking.

“I am in contact with the British Consul in Turkey and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) who are working with the hotel and the family to resolve matters. I have asked for alternative accommodation to be found and for consular support for the family.

“I am in frequent contact with the family to keep them informed and reassured. I am confident that their case will be quickly resolved and grateful to the CAA for its prompt response.

“I am however concerned to learn that prepaid currency cards issued by MasterCard, topped up with clients’ cash are being treated as just another creditor of Thomas Cook. This money is the equivalent of a bank deposit and should be protected. I have raised the issue with Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak as many Thomas Cook customers will be affected by this.

"It is outrageous that Thomas Cook made no provision to keep clients’ monies held by them protected.”