'Want them back?': 20 cannabis plants found at Telford landfill site
Cannabis plants have been found dumped at a landfill site in Telford.
A member of the public alerted police in Donnington after finding 20 plants at the site in Lightmoor.
Donnington SNTs tweeted: "With the help of a member of the public have located approx 20 cannabis plants at a landfill site in Lightmoor. If these belong to YOU and you wish them returned please call us on 101."
