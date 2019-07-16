Trio found guilty in Shrewsbury 'county lines' drugs case

Shaun King, Clare Ring and Erin Vesayaporn have all been found to have committed crimes relating to a supply that was unravelled by the police’s Operation Insulate in 2015.

At the trial of the trio, Shrewsbury Crown Court previously heard that they had been all at some point worked with Dean Pritchard, a Liverpool drug dealer who was a close associate of the conspiracy’s top men.

Pritchard, also known as Denga, moved between Shrewsbury and Liverpool frequently and was in contact with other dealers and addicts in the network.

He has been described as the “right hand man” of brothers Anthony Gray, 37, and Jordan Gray, 28, both of Speke, Liverpool.

One of the conspiracy's focal points was a house in York Road, in Harlescott, which was used as a base for dealers to supply to customers including Ring.

Over the course of the police operation King had been spotted by covert police walking the streets of Shrewsbury with Pritchard in November 2015, meeting people in parked cars, alleyways and children's playgrounds and also visiting York Road.

Vesayaporn was said to be on friendly terms with Pritchard and travelled with him to Liverpool, until an incident in which he suspected her of betraying him and damaged her car in anger.

Ring was alleged to have driven people to Merseyside as part of the operation, with cell siting data placing her there on numerous occasions.

Ring, 48, of Featherbed Lane, Shrewsbury, and Vesayaporn, 38, of Wayford View, Dorrington, were both found guilty of being concerned in the supply of drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court and will be sentenced together at a later date.

Judge Anthony Lowe granted them bail. He warned that if they do not attend the sentencing they will commit a further offence.

King, 21, of Merseyside, was found guilty on Friday last week of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. A separate sentencing date will be set for him. He was also bailed.