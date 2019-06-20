Major armed police operation at street of Telford stabbing

Two people were taken to Princess Royal Hospital following the incident in King Street, Dawley, at about 10.15pm.

Residents reported dog handlers, armed officers and ambulances in the area.

Police at the scene. Photo: Ian Highway

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances to a private address at about 10.20pm.

A man and a woman were treated and taken to Princess Royal Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for WMAS, said: "The ambulance service was called at 10.20pm last night by West Mercia Police to a medical emergency at a private property in King Street, Dawley.

"Two ambulances attended the scene and treated two patients, a man and a woman, who were both taken to Princess Royal Hospital."

West Mercia Police officers had earlier descended on King Street at about 8.15am after a man was attacked and taken to hospital with head injuries and a suspected stab wound.

The force has been contacted for comment but is yet to confirm the details of any arrests.