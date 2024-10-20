CQS Solutions, a team of quantity surveyors based in Telford, Birmingham and Mid Wales, has won the contract to launch ambitious plans to expand the National Trust’s Attingham Park estate near Shrewsbury.

The expansion, part of a 10-year development plan, will create a new outdoor activity hub to increase access to the 4,000 acre estate.

The new hub will be developed on land to the east of Attingham Park’s main site.

It will include a purpose-built visitor centre and a network of multi-use trails for walking, cycling, running and other outdoor activities. Work is due to be completed in 2025.

The venue is already one of the most popular in the region attracting more than half a million visitors last year. The new development will open up a new part of the estate to the public and provide accessible spaces for those with disabilities and to children and young people plus those from excluded socio-economic groups.

CQS Solutions has won the contract for the first phase of the development which involves preparing and developing a cost plan and steering the project through the tender process to the appointment of a contractor.

“The project is in its early stages so we will be working with the National Trust project manager to develop the costings as the plans go through their different stages before going out to market to appoint a contractor," said Tim Lloyd, principal surveyor and company owner at CQS Solutions.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with such a prestigious organisation as the National Trust on a project that is on our doorstep. We all enjoy going to Attingham Park and being able to play a role in its future is both rewarding and exciting for us,” he added.