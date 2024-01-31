Mark takes on leading role at Hibberts

Mark Tromans has taken on the role and is set to lead a team of experts who deal with commercial contracts, company law, commercial terms and conditions, acquisitions, mergers and disposals.

He qualified as a Corporate and Commercial Solicitor in 2016, after working at the Solicitors Regulation Authority and spending around two years as a paralegal in Personal Injury.

He completed his law degree at the University of Wolverhampton and followed this with a post-graduate Legal Practice Course. In the years before joining Hibberts, Mark worked for corporate law firms in the West Midlands and Shropshire.

From a client perspective, he will cover the North Shropshire area, alongside South Cheshire, with his office base situated in Nantwich.

Mark said: “I am very excited to be joining Hibberts. I’ve been working towards becoming a Head of Department and I am excited to contribute to the development of the team and grow Hibberts’ corporate presence across all our offices.”

Stewart Bailey, Managing Partner, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Mark has joined us as Head of Corporate and Commercial at Hibberts. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be able to support local businesses with his expertise, leading our well-established existing team.”