Budget 'bad for pensioners, businesses and families' – Wrekin MP

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, said Rachel Reeves' first budget as Chancellor would stifle growth and the creation of new jobs.

He also criticised the relaxation of borrowing rules to allow for more investment, saying it would mean interest rates would stay higher for longer.

"This budget is bad for local pensioners, families and businesses," said Mr Pritchard.

"No-one in the Cabinet has any serious business experience, and the Chancellor's announcement shows that.

"Labour have also broken long-established fiscal rules, which means the costs of borrowing will be higher for longer, causing real hardship for local businesses and those with mortgages.

"It is a damaging budget and will stifle growth and new jobs."