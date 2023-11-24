Shrewsbury entrepreneur is building a successful career

Neil Laundon, of Halfway House, near Shrewsbury, has completed a course aimed at helping start-up companies in the county and is the first to be awarded a grant through the scheme.

Run by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great, the Shropshire Start Up programme is funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and will assist start-ups over the next 18 months.

Neil, a former teacher, decided on a change of career when moving to Shropshire this year and has now launched his own building company. He has also received a grant from Good2Great to buy a range of tools to assist in his work.

Neil said: “I am an all-round builder carrying out a variety of different projects around people’s homes across Shropshire, from bathrooms and kitchens to building and renovation work.

“From a teenager, I supported my father on a part-time basis with his property services in Northamptonshire, where I have picked up all the skills I am now using. Moving to Shropshire I thought was a perfect time to branch out on my own.

“Good2Great have been fantastic. I attended a drop-in session that they were hosting in Shrewsbury and from there I learned about the on-line start-up course they ran and the opportunity of a grant.

“Right from the beginning they have helped me with the ins and outs of starting a business, reassuring me of elements I knew about and new things I hadn’t thought of.

“Receiving the grant to help toward new tools has been brilliant as it has allowed me to take on more work without worrying about the cost of the equipment I would need to complete the different jobs.”

Eddie Allan, Good2Great’s head of programme delivery, said: “We are proud that Neil is the first person to have been awarded the Start Up grant, alongside attending our eight weekly online business foundation workshops, and four one-to-one mentoring sessions, delivered by our experienced advisors Michelle Jehu and Anna Sanderson.

“This has put Neil in a great position to drive his business forward and our grant has enabled him to purchase the tools his new business needs.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the start up programme can find out more at https://good-2-great.co.uk/service/start-up/