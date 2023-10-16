M&S needs 10,000 customer assistants for Christmas

Marks & Spencer is recruiting for Christmas

The number of vacancies is a more than 40 per cent increase on last year and reflects the additional investment M&S is making in colleague hours to support customers on the shop floor.

Christmas staff also play in integral role in delivering M&S’s Christmas Food to Order service.

The new customer assistants will join M&S from November 19 with a range of start dates, variety of roles and flexible working patterns available. Colleagues will also enjoy a range of benefits, including 20 per cent colleague discount from day one.

Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S, said: “Our fantastic store colleagues play such a big part in delivering the magic of M&S at Christmas to our customers. And this year we’re recruiting even more colleagues to ensure there’s always someone on hand to offer support and recommendations.

“The Christmas period is a busy but exciting time for M&S and no two days are the same – in fact, many colleagues started their M&S careers at Christmas and have since gone onto progress across the business. With a range of roles and flexible working patterns available, anyone who is interested in being part of something special this Christmas should visit our careers website to apply.”

the Customer Service Assistant roles will span both Foods and Clothing & Home and are located all over the UK, with vacancies in every store.