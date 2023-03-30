Gold for Telford company to honour health and safety excellence

The senior team at the Dodd Group

Dodd Group won a Gold Award in the Construction Industry category, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring its staff get home safely at the end of every working day.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK.

John Kavanagh, Group Managing Director said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won a RoSPA Gold Award for the fifth consecutive year.

"Health and Safety has always been at the forefront of everything that we do as we have a responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of our colleagues, our site operatives, and of the people within the communities in which we work.

"We invest heavily each year in ensuring all of our staff are fully trained to carry out their work safely and our QHSE team works tirelessly to keep our sites safe and our staff up to date with safe working practices. This RoSPA Gold Award is a reflection of the hard work and commitment that our teams in delivering and implementing the safety message”

Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees.

The programme recognises organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

While most awards are non-competitive – recognising individual organisations’ achievements – competitive awards are presented in 20 industry sectors and for specialist areas of health and safety management.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.

“We are thrilled that Dodd Group has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”