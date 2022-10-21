Notification Settings

Paperchase stationery store opens for business at Telford town centre

By Megan Howe

An international stationery brand has opened at Telford Centre and is now open to customers.

Paperchase stocks a range of cards, wrap, stationery and gifts, for arts and crafts sessions, birthdays, or festive periods.

Sarah Mclean, Paperchase store manager said: “Our team are ready to delight Telford customers to our new store, the first Paperchase in Telford.

"Voted one of the top 10 happiest places to live, Telford is the perfect fit for our fun and happy brand.“

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said: “Paperchase are such an iconic brand, we are so pleased to welcome their new store to Telford Centre.

"With such a vibrant and fun range of products they offer customers something new and different which we are sure they’ll enjoy."

The store has joined shoe retailer Pavers in the recent line up of new openings at Telford Centre.

