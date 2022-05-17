Shrewsbury seafood restaurant relocating to larger premises

La Mer Rouge is relocating to 77/77A Mardol in Shrewsbury town centre

La Mer Rouge is moving to 77/77A Mardol, a Grade II Listed property, from its current home at New Street, Frankwell.

The property, arranged over two floors, was previously home to Bistro Jacques, an authentic French restaurant.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a letting with Sherif Shabayek, the owner of La Mer Rouge, for his well-established restaurant to relocate to Mardol.

“It represents an exciting move to much larger premises fronting Mardol Head in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre. We wish Sherif and his team every success.”