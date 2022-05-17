Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury seafood restaurant relocating to larger premises

By James PughShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A popular Shrewsbury seafood restaurant is relocating to larger premises in the town centre.

La Mer Rouge is relocating to 77/77A Mardol in Shrewsbury town centre
La Mer Rouge is relocating to 77/77A Mardol in Shrewsbury town centre

La Mer Rouge is moving to 77/77A Mardol, a Grade II Listed property, from its current home at New Street, Frankwell.

The property, arranged over two floors, was previously home to Bistro Jacques, an authentic French restaurant.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a letting with Sherif Shabayek, the owner of La Mer Rouge, for his well-established restaurant to relocate to Mardol.

“It represents an exciting move to much larger premises fronting Mardol Head in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre. We wish Sherif and his team every success.”

The premises, which extends to about 2,942 sq ft, provide large open-plan seating areas on the ground and first floors, with separate kitchen, office and toilet facilities to the first floor.

Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News