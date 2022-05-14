New shop offering all year round Christmas gifts opens in Ludlow

A new Christmas Shop has opened in Ludlow. Pictured from left: Emily Brown, co-owner Kimberley Warren and co-owner Christopher Warren

'Miracle on King Street' refers partly to the location of the shop and is a follow up to a successful venture which was opened in Ironbridge in October 2020.

The Ironbridge shop was started with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford and Wrekin Council's Pride in our High Street initiative.

It offers all year round Christmas gifts and showcases hand crafted items and stock sourced from trusted suppliers celebrating the heritage of the area.

It proved so popular that managers Emily Brown, Kimberley Warren and Christopher Warren decided to expand into Ludlow and opened their new shop on Saturday.

They offered a festive experience for new shoppers, with gift boxes for the children and mulled wine with every purchase. Shropshire artist Vicki Billinge created a piece of artwork which depicts Santa on his sleigh flying over Ludlow Castle and it will remain on display outside the shop.

The shop opens Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm and a website for online shopping is also being developed.