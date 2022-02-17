More than 10,000 West Midlands redundancies in 2021 - UK's second highest rate

A report by Utility Bidder analysed the latest Government data to identify the sectors and regions with the highest incidence of redundancy.
A total of 11,014 redundancies were made during the year across the region, a rate of 4.62 per 1,000 people.
London had the most redundancies at 19,095 – a rate of 4.81 per 1,000 people.
The North West and South East also saw more redundancies than the West Midlands at 13,147 and 13,201 respectively, but both had lower rates if 4.47 and 3.40.
In Wales the rate was 3.49 with 4,464 workers made redundant in the year.
The top 10 UK regions for redundancies in 2021were:
London - 19,095 redundancies, 4.81 per 1,000 people
West Midlands - 11,014 redundancies, 4.62 per 1,000 people
North West - 13,147 redundancies, 4.47 per 1,000 people
East Midlands - 8,701 redundancies, 4.32 per 1,000 people
Wales - 4,464 redundancies, 3.49 per 1,000 people
South East - 13,201 redundancies, 3.40 per 1,000 people
Scotland - 7,961 redundancies, 3.39 per 1,000 people
East of England - 7,313 redundancies, 2.75 per 1,000 people
South west - 6,294 redundancies, 2.74 per 1,000 people
Yorkshire & The Humber - 4,653 redundancies, 2,10 per 1,000 people
Administrative and support services with 6,739 redundancies was the industry with the highest rate at 6.02.
Manufacturing saw the most in total at 15,117 – a rate of 5.91, while human health & social work activities had the lowest rate at 2.23, and a total of 9,303 workers laid off.
The 16 to 24-year-old age group ranked as the least likely to face redundancy. There has been a 62.1 per cent decrease in redundancies in that group over the last decade.