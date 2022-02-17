Notification Settings

More than 10,000 West Midlands redundancies in 2021 - UK's second highest rate

By John CorserBridgnorthBusinessPublished:

The West Midlands saw the second worst rate for redundancies last year.

Thousands of workers have had to find new work since last year
A report by Utility Bidder analysed the latest Government data to identify the sectors and regions with the highest incidence of redundancy.

A total of 11,014 redundancies were made during the year across the region, a rate of 4.62 per 1,000 people.

London had the most redundancies at 19,095 – a rate of 4.81 per 1,000 people.

The North West and South East also saw more redundancies than the West Midlands at 13,147 and 13,201 respectively, but both had lower rates if 4.47 and 3.40.

In Wales the rate was 3.49 with 4,464 workers made redundant in the year.

The top 10 UK regions for redundancies in 2021were:

  1. London - 19,095 redundancies, 4.81 per 1,000 people

  2. West Midlands - 11,014 redundancies, 4.62 per 1,000 people

  3. North West - 13,147 redundancies, 4.47 per 1,000 people

  4. East Midlands - 8,701 redundancies, 4.32 per 1,000 people

  5. Wales - 4,464 redundancies, 3.49 per 1,000 people

  6. South East - 13,201 redundancies, 3.40 per 1,000 people

  7. Scotland - 7,961 redundancies, 3.39 per 1,000 people

  8. East of England - 7,313 redundancies, 2.75 per 1,000 people

  9. South west - 6,294 redundancies, 2.74 per 1,000 people

  10. Yorkshire & The Humber - 4,653 redundancies, 2,10 per 1,000 people

Administrative and support services with 6,739 redundancies was the industry with the highest rate at 6.02.

Manufacturing saw the most in total at 15,117 – a rate of 5.91, while human health & social work activities had the lowest rate at 2.23, and a total of 9,303 workers laid off.

The 16 to 24-year-old age group ranked as the least likely to face redundancy. There has been a 62.1 per cent decrease in redundancies in that group over the last decade.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

