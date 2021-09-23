Reconomy's Telford office

ASCG will continue to operate under its own brand within the Reconomy Group’s Product Returns division, collaborating across the business and joining recently acquired ReBOUND and Cycleon.

As ecommerce continues to boom, ASCG and the Reconomy Group will now provide technology-enabled global support for leading retail brands seeking to manage their environmental impact.

ASCG chairman, Mike Danby MBE, exits the business as part of the deal. Claire Webb will continue to lead the business as managing director with Ben Balfour as business operations director.

ASCG already employs 1,800 people globally and plans to create about 800 jobs during its peak season, including roles at sites in Bradford, Halifax, Sheffield and Corby, as well as HGV drivers across the UK.

Claire said: “We’ve experienced high growth for more than a decade and we have ambitions to accelerate this, while continuing to push boundaries for supply chain innovation. Since joining the business three years ago, I’ve been continuously impressed by our team’s ability to use intelligent supply chain solutions to solve problems and create game-changing processes for our retail customers.

“Our people and culture are key to our success to date and will continue to be as our values remain. We are creating hundreds of jobs across the north and Midlands, and this means we can offer even more rewarding career opportunities to existing teams and new hires.

“The deal marks a statement of intent for the future and provides huge benefits for our team and customers now we’re part of a bigger yet still entrepreneurial organisation. ESG is top of every business’ agenda and with Reconomy’s credentials and track record, we’ll be able to help our clients with their sustainability goals. We look forward to working with everyone at Reconomy to achieve our combined ambitions.”

Paul Cox, CEO of the Reconomy Group, added: “It’s fantastic to welcome ASCG and the team to the Reconomy family. This deal was attractive because of ASCG’s deep sector expertise, exceptional team, innovative bespoke technology, agile culture and unwavering approach to excellent customer service, which matches our own.