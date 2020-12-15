Telford waste management firm Reconomy makes new acquisition

Reconomy has acquired Waste Source Ltd, an independent waste broker providing waste collection, recycling and disposal solutions to businesses primarily in commercial sectors such as retail and hospitality.

Key customers include Oakfurnitureland, Extra, Giggling Squid and Turtle Bay.

This is the second completed acquisition in the final quarter of 2020 and follows Reconomy's first foray into the international market with the recent deal to buy German-based packaging compliance provider, Noventiz.

Paul Cox, Reconomy’s CEO, said: “Following our recent ground-breaking acquisition activity in Europe, we’re delighted to welcome Waste Source to the Reconomy Group – a move that helps strengthen our UK SME and trade waste proposition and allows an even broader profile of customers to benefit from Reconomy’s technology-enabled approach.

"In recent years we have put a lot of focus on the development of our business and industry sector. Waste Source will bring even more expertise, capability and experience into the group as part of that strategy and we look forward to working with the team."

Chris Holland, managing director at Bristol-based Waste Source, said: “This is a very exciting move for Waste Source and our ambitious, motivated team. We see many synergies with the Reconomy Group in terms of the focus on service, innovation, technology and sustainability.