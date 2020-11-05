Royal seal of approval for Shropshire business champions

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan with the overall Chamber Champion award winners, Wrekin View primary school, which has set up a community fridge

The British Chambers of Commerce has launched a campaign to recognise the incredible work that UK businesses are doing, in the most challenging of years.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce nominated the local businesses which were shortlisted in its Chamber Champion Awards earlier this year.

Eighteen of them have now received official ‘UK Business Hero 2020’ accreditation – along with a letter of thanks from a member of the royal family.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The organisations recognised include Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington, which won the overall Shropshire Chamber Champion prize, plus other education providers Telford College and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Also receiving the accolade are active partnership Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire Mind, Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, and county motor dealer Furrows.

Pride

And there is recognition for Wrekin Fruit and Veg Deliveries, Bluebird Care, Reclaim Tax, Shropshire Festivals, Xscape Now!, Shoothill, AMD Promotions, Aico of Oswestry, Madeley Cricket Club, Nick Jones Wealth Planning, and Telford butcher G.N. Badley & Sons.

In a letter to each of the Shropshire winners, Prince Edward’s wife, the Countess of Wessex, said: “It has given me great pride to hear how businesses have gone the extra mile to help during this Coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a particular pleasure to hear stories of how you have supported your local communities throughout the outbreak, and to see you nominated as a UK Business Hero by your local Chamber of Commerce.”

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “Our Chamber Champion Awards, which were live streamed this summer, were a fabulous reminder of the incredible support network we have in our county.