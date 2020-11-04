Call for Shropshire markets to remain fully open as traders prepare for second lockdown

Shrewsbury Market Hall will be keeping essential stalls open and doing deliveries again

Under current rules, only food and essential stalls are allowed to stay open.

But now calls are being made to the government to allow markets to open all of their stalls to put them on a level playing field with supermarkets.

David Preston, chief executive of the Oswestry-based National Association of British Markets (Namba), has penned a joint letter with National Market Traders Federation chief executive Joe Harrison to allow the markets to fully reopen.

In it, they say: “Markets across the UK have been at the heart of our towns, cities and communities for centuries and have a proven track record in supplying local people with food and goods.

"Our industry is made up of some 1,200 traditional and specialist markets and approximately 40,000 businesses trade on these markets on a regular basis.

"Sadly, recent surveys have suggested that due to the impact of the pandemic, as many as 80% of traditional markets now fear for their future. A further lockdown will impact on the fragility of many such local markets.

“It is stressed that operators have received little, or no government support since March. Many market traders have been unable to satisfy the criteria to receive business support and have therefore sadly left the industry.

Essential

“We recognise that markets and market trading are however changing and they can be the outlet for creating essential new businesses to sustain the future of the high street, and assist local economies and tourism. To fulfil this potential, they need encouragement, support and government investment and until such time then the core fabric of our industry will be undermined.”

"Markets have demonstrated throughout 2020 that they are a safe and reliable source of goods for local and vulnerable people. Outdoor markets were trusted by government to lead the retail industry and town centres out of lockdown in June. They are recognised as a vital asset to the vibrancy and economy of local communities, and our respective organisations believe that they should be allowed to remain open during the forthcoming national lockdown, and any further national or local restrictions.

"This forthcoming lockdown period is the busiest and most critical time of the year for our industry in its preparation for Christmas.

"We suggest that it is now time for the Government to show real support for markets and give confidence to the many small businesses that are dependent upon them."

Shrewsbury Market Hall facilities manager Kate Gittins is also behind the campaign and has urged people to sign their petition, which has already gained more than 4,400 signatures.

She said: “We are urging customers to support a petition which is lobbying the government to put markets on the same parity as supermarkets and allow them to remain fully open.

“This would allow all market stalls to remain open, including those classed as ‘non-essential’.”