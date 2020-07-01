Oswestry entertainment venue set to close for good after taking coronavirus crisis hit

The Venue, at Park Hall, is not expected to reopen following its closure during lockdown.

It is believed staff have seen their contracts terminated with immediate effect.

The Venue features a gym, soft play and bowling alley, which have all been forced to remain shut due to government restrictions.

It is also home to Welsh football team The New Saints, which is not affected by the move.

A letter sent by owner Mike Harris to staff said: "For some time the company has been exploring various options of reopening The Venue business to the general public, in what are unprecedented times due to the continued challenges presented by the Corona-19 pandemic.

"The government restrictions prevent the opening of bowling, gym and soft play, all of which form key parts of the business.

TNS owner Mike Harris

"Additionally, the rateable value of The Venue property has made the company ineligible for government support, through any grants from Shropshire Council.

"The business has now come to a position whereby it cannot financially continue and following a meeting with accountants and banks they have advised it is not viable to continue.

"It is with great reluctance to advise you that we have no alternative other than to close down The Venue as a trading business with immediate effect.

"The landlord is actively seeking a tenant to take on part of the premises in the coming months."

No one from The Venue was available to comment when contacted by the Shropshire Star.