Food manufacturer Addo announces 65 new jobs in Market Drayton

It comes in response to the increased production demands of the company’s range of savoury products during the Covid-19 crisis, the expansion of new product lines at the site and to support business growth.

The company is looking to recruit employees with all levels of experience into the following positions – make line operatives, pack operatives, machine minders and fridge operatives and support operatives.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “Coronavirus has impacted so many hospitality businesses within the UK and many workers from restaurants, pubs and bars across the country have found themselves out of work – we’re pleased to be able to offer positions within our Palethorpes site which may help ease the financial pressure that a lot of people now find themselves in. It’s a really difficult time for small businesses and we must help where we can until the economy is back on track.

“The roles are suitable for any candidate who has the right ambitions. Previous experience within the food manufacturing industry isn’t essential as full training will be provided for all roles.”

The 65 roles available will be involved in the whole process of product manufacturing within the bakery.

Addo Food Group currently has five manufacturing sites across the country and produces a range of pork pies, quiches, savoury pies, sausage rolls, pasties and slices and scotch eggs for major retailers, as well as category-leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.