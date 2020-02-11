Oswestry-based manufacturer acquires new premises to accommodate rapid growth

The Guttercrest Group has acquired the site which was previously home to Richard Burbidge on Unicorn Road.

The company supplies the construction industry, and designs and manufactures aluminium rainwater goods, façades, fascias, soffits, wall coping, column casings and window pods. It has seen demand for products increase over the last 12 months, in particular the growing aluminium façade market.

Founder and managing director Gary Power said the move to the new 200,000sq ft Oswestry site was designed to house more modern equipment, storage and to ‘future proof’ the predicted further growth of the business, which now employs nearly 100 members of staff.

Mr Power said: “The investment in the new premises is vital in allowing us to make a strong move forward – ensuring we are competitive and that we can scale-up manufacturing and recruit more staff.

“Further, we are in a position to expand in order to meet continued growth in demand from current and new customers across the UK.

“We are on track to becoming the leading manufacturer of aluminium building products and have recently invested in new, state-of-the-art equipment.”

Established in 1980, Guttercrest will celebrate 40 years in business this year. The firm has worked with many of the UK’s biggest contractors, architects and installers to design and manufacture an array of architectural metalwork on residential and commercial developments.

Mr Power added: “The growth of Guttercrest is testament to the hard work that the team here have put in over the last few years.

“It’s a great success story, a well-managed growing business creating local jobs. The move to larger premises will allow the company to deliver its expanding order book and gives Guttercrest the capacity to support the next phase of growth.”