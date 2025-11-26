Drivers warned of delays following 'serious' M54 crash between Wolverhampton and Albrighton

The crash, involving several vehicles including a HGV, happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions two and three in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

National Highways West Midlands said the M54 was closed westbound and a lane had also been closed on the eastbound carriageway due to barrier damage.

West Mercia Police and National Highways traffic officers were called to the scene.

In an update posted on X just before 5.30am, National Highways West Midlands said: " The #M54 in #Shropshire remains closed westbound between J2 #Wolverhampton and J3 #Albrighton following a serious collision involving a HGV.

"1 (of 2) lanes closed on the eastbound due to barrier damage."