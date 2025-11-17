Storm Claudia: Footage shows flooding destroy four-bed home causing £40k worth of damage

A flooding victim has revealed security camera footage which shows how the downstairs of his home flooded in just 20 minutes - causing £40,000 worth of damage.

Alex Dawson, 36, was at home when the flood defences behind his home on Monnow Keep, Monmouth, were breached.

His security cameras have revealed that most of the downstairs of his four-bedroom house was flooded within 20 minutes.

Dad-of-two Alex had two insurers survey his property who told him almost all of his downstairs would need gutting and redoing.

He said: "It backs onto the river - the land at the back is divided up and it stretches down to the river.

"It overwhelmed the flood defence and it shouldn't have happened.

"It's hard to say exactly what happened because my camera didn't pick it all up but it seemed to have happened in the space of 20 minutes.

"We had no prior warning.

"I've had two insurers come round as they were in the street, and they've told me it's about 35 and 40k worth of damage.

"I got off lightly compared to some, but it was enough to flood the car, the house and downstairs.

"I haven't heard from my insurance company yet and we've had no reassurance.

"The only contact we've had so far is the fire service.

"We need support and we shouldn't be left to fend ourselves."

Footage shows part of Alex's property covered in brown sludge.