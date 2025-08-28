The British Ironwork Centre on the outskirts of Oswestry is home to a host of spectacular sculptures but the latest arrival will split opinion.

The statue of Vladimir Putin has been added as the Russian leader continues his war on Ukraine - with another deadly and murderous attack on Kyiv today, Thursday, August 28.

The centre's sculpture is based on a photograph of Putin riding a horse with no top on.

The sculpture of Vladimir Putin created by the British Ironwork Centre.

But, the metalwork version has the Russian leader brandishing a Pride flag adorned with the word 'peace'.

It is not the first political effort from the attraction, with a satirical take on Donald Trump unveiled earlier this year.

The sculpture was created out of scrap.

A spokesman for the centre explained the thinking behind the latest artwork, saying: "Putin is impossible to ignore, in the west seen as megalomaniac, dictator, oppressor of social freedoms."

He added: "A villain or a superhero depending entirely on where you live in this world.

"We choose the irony of him flying the flag of peace, which he plainly doesn’t want, set against the LGBTQ colours.

"Seen bare chested in what was an iconic picture taken of him, riding a stallion depicting his masculinity and prowess."

The sculpture, which is created entirely from scrap and waste, is now on view at the centre.