Four-leg fundraiser to hike through Shropshire in a tiger suit on mission to walk 25 marathons over 25 days

Photographer and conservationist Paul Goldstein, 62, will trek from Tigerton in Scotland to Tiger Bay in Wales in August, and he is inviting the public to join him for different stages.

The charity challenge, dubbed 2LegsFor4, follows Wimbledon-based Paul's remarkable long-distance runs in his distinctive tiger outfit at locations including Kilimanjaro, and at one of the highest and hardest in the world, the Everest Marathon.

Paul Goldstein running the Everest marathon. Photo: Paul Goldstein/SWNS

Over the past decade, his tiger suit has helped him raise nearly £500,000 for Bengal tiger conservation.

The event, which will begin on August 10, will see Paul walking more than 1,000 kilometres to raise awareness of the plight of all four-legged creatures.

Between Wednesday, August 27 and Sunday, August 31, Paul's journey will take him through Shropshire - including Whitchurch, Shrewsbury and Craven Arms - and he is inviting people to join him on his journey.

Paul Goldstein training for one of his marathons. Paul Goldstein/SWNS

Paul said: "I want people to do this for any four-legged animal they feel strongly about, and ideally raise money for them - be it horses, rhinos, hedgehogs, bears, red pandas, red squirrels or, indeed, tigers. Or if you just want to support the cause by walking or helping, you’d be very welcome.

"Wildlife is still in trouble. Tigers and many other four-legged species still need help. Lots of it."

Paul Goldstein at summit of Kilimanjaro. Photo: Paul Goldstein/SWNS

Paul has received support from celebrity friends, with Simon Reeve posting on Instagram: “My friend Paul is planning a crazy charity mission this summer that will hopefully raise a fortune for worthy causes - with your assistance, involvement, and donations.”

In a recent Facebook post, Chris Packham wrote: "The man, the myth, the legend - support Paul Goldstein in his 2LegsFor4 campaign this summer."

Paul added: "This isn’t about me. It’s about the four-legged. If walking 1,000km+ in a tiger suit gets attention and raises money for them, I’m happy.

"But I need help. Walk with me, raise some money, and let’s make some noise for species that can’t speak for themselves."

Paul Goldstein training in India. Photo: Paul Goldstein/SWNS

The current schedule has Paul walking from Northwich to Whitchurch on August 27, then Whitchurch to Shrewsbury on August 29.

On Saturday, August 30, he will then walk from Shrewsbury to Craven Arms and then on to Leominster the following day.

Anyone interested in joining Paul can register for one or more days at 2LegsFor4.co.uk.