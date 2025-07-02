Firefighters gain entry to property in Wellington after infant 'locked' inside

At around 1.40pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on Moorhouse Close.

One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one infant was locked inside a property.

Firefighters gained entry to the property using a short extension ladder.

The incident was resolved, and the stop message - that indicates the conclusion of emergency operations - was received by fire control at 2pm.