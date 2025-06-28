Firefighters rush to South Shropshire 'A' road after van and motorbike collide

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.21pm reporting a road traffic collision on the A488 near More, near Bishop's Castle.

One fire crew was sent from Bishop's Castle Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one small van collided with a motorcycle.

An environmental grab pack was used by firefighters to absorb leaking liquids coming from the vehicles.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.03pm.