Ludlow Co-op reopens after suspected ram-raid causes 'significant damage'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police had been at the scene of the Foldgate Lane Co-op in Ludlow after the incident happened overnight on Friday (June 20).

It was shut the following day (Saturday, June 21) as the Shropshire Star understands police carried out investigations and the entrance was made safe.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington revealed the damage on his own blog, calling the raid a major blow for the community and the staff at the store.

The scene at the Co-op on Saturday. Photo: Andy Boddington

He said: "There has been significant damage to the front entrance and porch. It seems like the Co-op may be out of action for a while until repairs are made.”

The people of Ludlow didn’t have to wait long for the shop to reopen as an update shared in a Facebook group for the town said the Co-op is serving customers once again.

The Co-op has been called an integral part of the community in Ludlow.

It was bought out by SGN Retail, an independent retailer based in Essex, in January this year and was shut for just over a month for refurbishment.

Stocking a range of Co-op products, the shop also has a laundry and bakery on-site with a fuel court too.