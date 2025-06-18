The 10 most expensive streets in Telford over the last five years - including two in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Telford postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Telford postcodes, it was found that Woodhouse Lane in Priorslee, Bratton Road and Jockey Meadow in Bratton have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam explained how the team acquired the date and what it includes.

He said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bratton Road (TF5) sold for £995,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £41,000 and under on Monastery Close (TF4), Lancaster Avenue (TF4) and Rose Manor (TF4).”

Here all are the most expensive streets to live in Telford with the average house prices and number of sales - in ascending order.

Ercall Lane

Ercall Lane. Photo: Google

The average house price in Ercall Lane in Wellington (TF1 2DY) is £509,428 with seven properties on the street sold in the last five years.

Priorslee Village

Priorslee Village. Photo: Google

The average house price in Priorslee Village in Priorslee (TF2 9NW) is £528,750 with four properties on the street sold in the last five years.

Leasowe Green

Leasowe Green. Photo: Google

The average house price in Leasowe Green in Lightmoor (TF4 3QX) is £530,000 with three properties on the street sold in the last five years.

Horton

Horton. Photo: Google

The average house price in Horton in Telford (TF6 6DW) is £538,375 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Aldermead Close

Aldermead Close. Photo: Google

The average house price in Aldermead Close in Admaston (TF5 0DD) is £590,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Holyhead Road

Estate agents' For Sale and Sold signs.

The average house price in Holyhead Road in Wellington (TF1 2DP) is £599,571 with seven properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Station Road

Station Road. Photo: Google

The average house price in Station Road in Admaston (TF5 0AW) is £609,000 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Jockey Meadow

Jockey Meadow. Photo: Google

The average house price in Jockey Meadow in Bratton (TF5 0DQ) is £611,620 with 15 properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Bratton Road

Bratton Road. Photo: Google

The average house price in Bratton Road in Bratton (TF5 0BT) is £675,888 with nine properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Woodhouse Lane

Woodhouse Lane. Photo: Google

The average house price in Woodhouse Lane in Priorslee (TF2 9SX) is £715,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.