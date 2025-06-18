Line-up confirmed for Bike4Life 2025 - with celebrity riders including Carl Fogarty and Bez from Happy Mondays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is one of the UK’s most popular and biggest ride-outs and bike festivals, attracting more than 6,000 bikers and pillions to the roads in Shropshire.

The Ride Out involves a convoy ride of 26 miles from Meole Brace to the Bike4Life Festival at Weston Park near Shifnal and will return on Sunday, July 20, for its 13th year.

Bike4Life Ride Out

It's the biggest annual fundraiser for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, who on average attend two incidents involving motorcyclists every week.

And the event is set to be extra special with the support of a star-studded convoy of celebrity riders, including the return of World Superbike legend, Carl Fogarty and former professional motorcycle and truck racer Steve Parrish.

The pair have been long supporters of the annual event and once again help lead the procession from Shrewsbury.

Carl Fogarty at Bike4Life

Joining Carl and Steve, will be superbike racing veteran James Whitham, motorcucle trials world champion Dougie Lampkin and Emergency Bikers' Mark Hayes and Steve Harris.

This year is also set to feature Happy Mondays star and 90's legend, Mark 'Bez' Berry.

Bez performing on stage at Camp Bestival. Photo: David Jensen, EMPICS Entertainment

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, the motorbiking community shows steadfast support to our lifesaving helicopter-led emergency service at our Bike4Life event. Amongst them are our VIPs who make the day extra special by leading our convoy of more than 6,000 bikers.

“Their support will undoubtedly boost visitor numbers on the day to raise much-needed funds for our lifesaving charity.”

Ride Out and Festival tickets can be purchased online at: bike4lifefest.com