Bridgnorth garden village plans: Deadline approaches for residents to have their say on proposals to build 1,500 homes near their town

Tasley Garden Village is a proposal for a new garden community on the southwestern edge of Bridgnorth, identified as an allocation in the most recent draft of Shropshire’s emerging new Local Plan to meet the growth and development needs of the town over the next fifteen years.

To make it a reality, local community, family-owned housebuilder, Bloor Homes, working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, have submitted an outline planning application for the garden village to Shropshire Council.

The outline planning application sets out the principles for the delivery of up to 1,500 homes, specialist older people’s housing, a new two-form entry primary school, a range of community facilities set within a landscaped public open space.

So far, the proposals have attracted around 70 comments – many of them supportive of the proposals with just five objectors.

Town councillor, Huw Rees, has reminded residents that the deadline for comments is fast approaching with the closing date next Thursday.

He said: “The deadline to comment on the Tasley Garden Village consultation is June 19.

“The proposal is for 1500 homes in Tasley on the site shown below. This is in addition to the 500 homes at the separate Tasley Gateway development on the northern side of the A458.”

For those wishing to comment the applicationcan be found here: at https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/