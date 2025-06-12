Bridgnorth Pride: Mayor defends the flying of Pride flag at Shropshire town's war memorial - replacing the VE Day 80th anniversary flag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The issue was is set to be raised at the next Bridgnorth Town Council meeting after a 'horrified' resident submitted a formal question after noticing the VE Day flag at had been replaced with a Pride flag at the town's war memorial.

The town's second Pride celebration takes place on Sunday, but the resident, who doesn't want to be named, said replacing the flag at the war memorial was 'an insult to the fallen'.

The VE Day flag at the war memorial

In the question, the resident asked the council: “The Council has authorised the flying of the LGBTQ flag from the flagpole directly above the Memorial to our fallen soldiers in the two world wars of the 20th century.

“Does it not consider this inappropriate and an insult to the fallen for this country? Flying a flag in public places should represent the country or its institutions, including Bridgnorth. LGBTB is none of these. Should not the Chairman of the Committee agreeing the motion and authorising it consider his/her position?”



The Pride flag at the war memorial

However, the town's mayor has defended the move and has said they have the backing of the Royal British Legion.

In his formal response to the resident, Mayor of Bridgnorth, David Cooper is set to say in the meeting next Tuesday: “The decision to fly the Rainbow flag in the Castle Grounds for a week in connection with Bridgnorth Pride was taken at the Town Council meeting held in May 2025 and was unanimous.

“That period has now concluded. However, we have looked at what the rules are in response to comments which have been made.

“The flying of flags is controlled by the planning system and there are various protocols adopted by the government and other bodies. The flying of national flags, including the Union Flag, local or municipal flags (including the Bridgnorth town flag) and the Armed Forces Day flag are not restricted by the planning system.

“Generally, there are conditions attached to the flying of other flags, which are regarded as advertisements, but the Rainbow flag is one which is recognised.

“The government issues guidance about the flying of flags on government buildings. They require the Union flag to be flown on specified days, but state that otherwise the union Flag should be flown on government buildings 'every day except on certain occasions when you may wish to fly other flags, including but not limited to, the national flags of the constituent nations of the United Kingdom, the Armed Forces Day flag, the Commonwealth flag, county and other local flags, and other flags which may promote civic pride'.

“Whilst the Town Council is not a government department this guidance is useful.”

He added: “The Royal British Legion issues guidance to its members and branches about Pride, as follows: 'The Rainbow Flag is a well-established symbol of support for the LGBTQIA+ community and many local authorities and civic groups will choose to fly the Rainbow Flag to mark Pride weeks and on other occasions to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“'The RBL fully supports member and branch support for, and participation in, national and local Pride events and this includes the flying of the Rainbow Flag according to the protocols.'”

The Bridgnorth Town Council meeting where the matter is set to be discussed takes place on Tuesday.