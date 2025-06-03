Market Drayton in Bloom 2025: How to enter, categories, prizes dates and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year residents are invited to share their gardening or horticultural creations and take part in Market Drayton In Bloom.

Categories and prizes for this year's competition were decided at a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council last Thursday (May 29).

Categories are - best front garden, best back garden, best patio display, best allotment/vegetable garden, best water garden, best environmentally friendly garden, best group dwelling, best hanging basket/plantar/window box, and the best school.

First prize in each category is a £30 voucher, a trophy and a plaque.

Residents, businesses and schools are being encouraged to take part in Market Drayton's in bloom competition.

Meanwhile, second prize is a £20 voucher and certificate and third prize is a £10 voucher and certificate.

Entries have wowed judges in previous years while also bringing a touch of colour to the North Shropshire town.

New Mayor, Tim Manton will be part of the judging process for the first time. Civic leaders and judges will tour the town visiting gardens, businesses and schools to view entries.

Mr Manton said: "It will be the first time that I will judge the competition. I am really looking forward to it.

New Market Drayton Mayor Tim Manton.

"Some of the entries each year are absolutely stunning. They are fantastic.

"But, what we would dearly love to see is more people entering and taking part. It is a successful competition and we do have a large number who take part, but we would love to welcome some fresh entries and new people to get involved in the fun.

"If you have your pride of place hanging basket, then enter it. It isn't a complicated process and we will come out and judge."

Residents can download an application form from Market Drayton Town Council's website or collect one from the Town Hall.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 11.

Further information about the competition and on how to get involved can be found here.