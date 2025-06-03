Fire breaks out at a Bridgnorth supermarket - fire service update
Firefighters rushed to a fire at a Co-op supermarket in Bridgnorth this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Co-op, Mill Street, Bridgnorth, at 9:13am today (Tuesday, June 3).
Two fire engines were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations with an operations officer in attendance.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire within a commercial fridge.
While it had been isolated before the crews arrived, the firefighters checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.
The incident concluded at 9:26am.