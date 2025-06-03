Fire breaks out at a Bridgnorth supermarket - fire service update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Co-op, Mill Street, Bridgnorth, at 9:13am today (Tuesday, June 3).

Two fire engines were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations with an operations officer in attendance.

Firefighters attended the fire at Co-Op in Mill Street, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire within a commercial fridge.

While it had been isolated before the crews arrived, the firefighters checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 9:26am.