Fire crews called after barbecue sparks fire in the open on the Long Mynd

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in the Long Mynd, Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton just after 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 13).

Two fire engines including the incident support unit were dispatched from Church Stretton’s station.

The fire happened on the Long Mynd. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

On arrival firefighters found the fire involved a barbecue, which had caused a small blaze.

Using a hosereel jet, crews extinguished the fire and the incident was under control by 8.36pm.