Shock photos show damage to sheds at three separate Oswestry homes as fire fighters warn of dangers of hot weather

Ellesmere Fire Station shared the incident in The Terraces, Morda, Oswestry, with pictures on the station’s official social media pages to spread awareness about hot weather dangers.

A spokesperson for the fire station said firefighters were called to support colleagues at the Oswestry base just before 1pm today (Sunday, May 11).

Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station Facebook

Damage caused by the fire. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station Facebook

The fire was said to have involved multiple sheds and 10 metres of hedge that was affecting three separate properties.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, drag rakes to extinguish the huge blaze as well as a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

The fire affected three properties. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station Facebook

The fire was put out Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station Facebook

The social media post added: “As can be seen, the damage is extensive, and we hope those affected can return to normal as quickly as possible.

“[...] Hot conditions for both crews, who worked hard to prevent further escalation.

“Weather warnings have been issued for storms tomorrow, which may lead to localised flooding. Please take care and plan journeys accordingly. Stay safe.”

The incident concluded at 2:31pm.