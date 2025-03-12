Runners in Market Drayton's 10k encouraged to wear something green to support Macmillan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Compleat Food Group which operates in the North Shropshire town through its Palethorpes Bakery has announced that it will be the headline sponsor of this year's race on Sunday, May 11.

The popular annual event brings together thousands of runners in the town and the The Compleat Food Group is proud to have provided post-race pastries for several years.

The company said it is strengthening its support for its official charity of the year, Macmillan Cancer Support, who will be at the heart of this year’s event.

The Compleat Food Group has provided post-race pastries for several years.

The Compleat Food Group is encouraging participants to 'Go Macmillan Green' by wearing something green to show their support for the new charity partner of the 10k race.

To reward fundraising efforts, the top three fundraisers who raise more than £250 via JustGiving will receive a free race entry for the 2026 event.

There will also be a competition for the best 'Macmillan-themed' outfit where the winner will also receive a race ticket for next year’s event.

Tim Beckett, Race Director of the Market Drayton 10k, said: "We’re pleased to welcome Macmillan Cancer Support as our charity partner this year. Cancer is something that touches so many lives and Macmillan does incredible work providing services to support those affected. We’re delighted they are working in partnership with our race, and we encourage everyone to get involved in fundraising and show their support by going green on race day."

HR Director at The Compleat Food Group, Leanne Massey added: "This year’s MD10K is particularly special as we have the privilege of further supporting our charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their incredible efforts in organising such a brilliant community event. It’s inspiring to see the community come together, and we are proud to strengthen our partnership with such an important cause."