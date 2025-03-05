'We urge everyone to respect the site': Police receive reports of people digging bike tracks at Iron Age hillfort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Oswestry Hillfort has been targeted by vandals in recent months who have dug firepits, broken gates and ridden bikes across the grounds.

Charity English Heritage, which manages the site that is believed to be almost 2,500 years old and is said to be one of the largest Iron Age hillforts in the country, said any damage to the protected site is a criminal offence.

Curator Win Scutt said the organisation was "really upset on behalf of the nation, that our history is being hurt and damaged".

Oswestry PCSO Peter Roberts posted pictures of the vandalism which featured a spade used to dig up the ground.

Police have received reports of individuals digging bike tracks at the historic site. Picture: West Mercia Police.

He said West Mercia Police has received reports of antisocial behaviour at the historic site and urged residents to respect it and regulations.

A post said: "We have received reports of individuals digging up areas of the historic Iron Age Oswestry Hill Fort, allegedly for creating a bike track.

"Please remember that digging and cycling are strictly prohibited at this site.

"Oswestry Hill Fort is a significant historical landmark, managed by English Heritage to ensure its preservation for future generations.

"Any unauthorised activity threatens the integrity of this important heritage site.

"We kindly urge everyone to respect the site and its regulations to help maintain this treasured piece of history."

