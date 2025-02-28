'Market Drayton deserves it - it has been underfunded for years' - Clubs and groups respond after plans to transform sports facilities unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting on Wednesday evening, members of Active Market Drayton including councillors and authority representatives alongside sporting club officials gathered to view and discuss proposals that would transform sporting facilities in the next three years.

Active Market Drayton's 'initial priority' is to develop a new multi-sport all-weather pitch at The Grove School - suitable for hockey - and to revamp existing sports, ancillary and social facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground where Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) is based.

Greenfields Sports Ground could see a new two-storey clubhouse with changing facilities built, new tennis courts and various-sized pitches, including a 3G senior football pitch, installed.

An artist's impression of how Greenfields Sports Ground could look. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

Meanwhile, proposals are for the existing rugby pitch to remain while the training pitch to the side will become sole use for rugby.

The cost of the project is estimated at more than £6 million.

Chair of Active Market Drayton, Ian Nellins said Market Drayton has been "neglected" and that the project should have happened several years ago.

Chair of Active Market Drayton, Ian Nellins. He says Market Drayton has been 'neglected'.

A business plan will now be constructed before fundraising for the project will begin.

Chairperson of the MDSA, Grant Robertson represents clubs who use Greenfields Sports Ground including Market Drayton Town F.C. and Market Drayton Rugby Club.

He said: "I think it is fantastic and there is a lot of positivity. There are some challenges for us to overcome but I think that there is a collective need for improvement for the whole community and this is just one phase of it.

"We are in dialogue all the time and this is an evolving beast.

"There are senior councillors on board. Five years ago we thought we were going to have something done and we didn't have any of these people onboard.

"This will happen, and Market Drayton deserves it. It has been underfunded for years."