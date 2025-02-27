Grand plans to improve sporting facilities in Market Drayton at Greenfields and The Grove School unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of clubs and other organisations alongside councillors packed inside the Town Hall on Wednesday evening (February 26) to view proposals for major works to improve the town's sporting facilities.

A group called Active Market Drayton was formed and been working for the past year to consult with clubs on their specific needs and draw up the plans.

Chair of the group and Shropshire Council's deputy leader Ian Nellins welcomed the many who attended - some critical, but most strongly in favour - and set out their vision for the future of sport in Market Drayton.

How sports facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground could look. Picture: Active Market Drayton

He said discussions have taken place several times over the past 20 years, but that nothing has so far materialised.

However, he is confident the town is set to see new facilities and said "Market Drayton has been neglected for many years".

The cost of the project to upgrade facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground and at The Grove School is estimated at more than £6 million.

Sports facilities in Market Drayton are set for a major upgrade. Picture: Active Market Drayton

Active Market Drayton has set out its 'initial priority' which is to develop a new multi-sport all-weather pitch at the secondary school - suitable for hockey - and to revamp existing sports, ancillary and social facilities on the Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) site - based at Greenfields.

These are 'priorities' due to The Grove School 'lacking' in all-weather facilities for curriculum and after school use, and as Market Drayton Hockey Club currently plays at Lilleshall.