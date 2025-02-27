Grand plans to improve sporting facilities in Market Drayton at Greenfields and The Grove School unveiled
Plans have been unveiled to revolutionise sports facilities in Market Drayton after a long wait for sports clubs and organisations.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Members of clubs and other organisations alongside councillors packed inside the Town Hall on Wednesday evening (February 26) to view proposals for major works to improve the town's sporting facilities.
A group called Active Market Drayton was formed and been working for the past year to consult with clubs on their specific needs and draw up the plans.
Chair of the group and Shropshire Council's deputy leader Ian Nellins welcomed the many who attended - some critical, but most strongly in favour - and set out their vision for the future of sport in Market Drayton.
He said discussions have taken place several times over the past 20 years, but that nothing has so far materialised.
However, he is confident the town is set to see new facilities and said "Market Drayton has been neglected for many years".
The cost of the project to upgrade facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground and at The Grove School is estimated at more than £6 million.
Active Market Drayton has set out its 'initial priority' which is to develop a new multi-sport all-weather pitch at the secondary school - suitable for hockey - and to revamp existing sports, ancillary and social facilities on the Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) site - based at Greenfields.
These are 'priorities' due to The Grove School 'lacking' in all-weather facilities for curriculum and after school use, and as Market Drayton Hockey Club currently plays at Lilleshall.