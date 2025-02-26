Council urged to hold government discussions over 'off-ramp' for £39m relief road costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week Shropshire Council revealed that if the authority decides to cancel the controversial project, tax payers in the county could be left with a bill of £39m - from government money which has already been spent on the project.

The leaders of each of the council's opposition groups - Lib Dems, Labour and the Green Party - have all pledged to axe the scheme if they take control from the Conservatives in May's local elections.

Now the authority's Green councillors have said the council needs an ‘off-ramp’ strategy to prevent a scenario where council tax payers have to pick up the bill.

At this week’s full council meeting the Green group will propose an amendment to a motion from the Liberal Democrat group asking for an inquiry.

The Greens are instead calling on council leaders to enter talks with the Government that could secure funding for ‘Shrewsbury Moves’ instead of the North West Relief Road.

Shrewsbury Green councillor Julian Dean said: "The risk of failure of the NWRR project is so great that the council leaders should already have worked up alternatives that protect council tax payers whilst offering real transport solutions instead of a hugely costly and damaging road that will do almost nothing to modernise our transport system towards one that is green and fair for all.

“Shrewsbury Moves – a strategy that the council has already adopted – is ready-made for exactly this purpose. It’s probably not perfect and will need tweaking, but it has cross-party support, unlike the road, and can form the basis for a positive solution.’

Councillor Duncan Kerr, Green group leader, added: "We share the frustrations of the Liberal Democrats and their motion is right to point out the failures in project management. But Shropshire should not be conducting an inquiry into itself."

He added: "It’s time for the council to design an 'off-ramp' to this damaging project."

Speaking last week, council leader Lezley Picton said the administration was committed to the scheme, believing it is the right thing for the county.

She said: "The council remains clear that the case for the NWRR is strong. It underpins the future sustainability of the local economy, the move to more sustainable transport, more effective delivery of the services local people rely on, and tackling congestion. Its benefit has been recognised publicly by the local NHS, police, fire and bus service operator.

"To overlook this, and the huge benefit the scheme would deliver for local people, would be wrong. The Government has stated it is determined to ensure Britain overcomes organised opposition to schemes that benefit the country and we look forward to demonstrating the value of this scheme to the Government and local people shortly. We remain committed to deliver the scheme in full."

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

