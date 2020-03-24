Dyfed-Powys Police chief calls on communities to pull together

He said the force was working hard to adjust during the unfolding situation.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said: “The pace at which the situation has unfolded over the last week has been unprecedented, and this is a situation that the majority of us could never have anticipated.

Movements

“I understand that our communities are being asked to live in a way which they are likely never to have experienced before, and I hope the majority are complying with the Prime Minister’s instruction to limit movement and time out of the house.

“We take pride as a service in the relationship we have with our communities and I’m confident that people will follow these stringent but very necessary measures that the Government have put in place. For those who will not follow the measures, we will utilise the existing powers we have, as well as any additional powers as they become available to us.

“I am extremely proud of the work that has gone into the planning around this operation and the commitment shown by my staff.

Together

“We have a history of very positive relationships with our colleagues across health, local authorities and other blue light services across the Dyfed-Powys area, and with our counterparts in the three Welsh forces - we are all working together to support each other through this time.

“I ask our communities for their support too, and with that, I’m confident that together we can get through this. Now is the time for us all to pull together.”