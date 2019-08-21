Shropshire the second most popular place to retire to in UK

It seems the county is attracting the over 65s because of its stunning countryside, price of houses, access to doctors and event the number of bungalows.

The "happiness" ratings which put Shropshire at number 2 in the Top 10 of retirement areas has been drawn up by online estate agents, Zoopla. It looked at the 10 parts of the UK where the most people of retirement age are moving.

Top of the charts was Cornwall, the miles of idyllic beaches attracting those looking for somewhere to spend their latter years. It has a staggering 386,207 bungalows across the county.

But it was Shropshire that won when it came to property prices, with the average price for a home £272,151.The survey showed a 76.5 percent level of happiness with men expected to live an extra 19.2 years after the age of 65 and women an extra 21.8 years.

One statistic that may be questions is Zoopla's average time to get to a hospital, 28 minutes.

Shropshire is only one of two landlocked counties to be in the Top 10, Wiltshire being the other, in sixth place. The rest are dotted around the coast.

A spokesman for Zoopla said: "Land-locked Shropshire can't compete with Cornwall's coast but this is a place with breathtaking scenery of its own.

"The county's bucolic highlights include Wenlock Edge, The Stiperstones hill made from quartzite rock and parishes such as Grinshill."

Advertising

The company says the county also boasts several castles and a World Heritage Site at Ironbridge and Pontcysyllte aqueduct another, just over the Welsh border.

"Shropshire is also less remote than many retirement destinations. Most of the county is within an hour of Birmingham and Manchester and Liverpool are withing two hours."

"Finding a home for your retirement can offer some welcome freedoms. You can prioritise moving closer to family or friends, or indulge your passion for a breathtaking beaches or idyllic countryside. There may be other practical considerations too, such as a need for good public transport links or to have healthcare close at hand."