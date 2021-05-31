Picture at Wellington Market's new food court. L>R: Lisa Marshall (Escape The Robot), Angela Auerbach and Charlie Mouzakis (Hello Gorgeous!) and Emma Williams (Park Street Kitchen)

The historic market in Telford is a popular spot for shoppers to explore, and bosses have now opened a new food court with local traders offering tasty meals to visitors.

Nisha Devi-Sanghera, head of operations at Castlepoint Markets, said the idea came about a few years ago and has taken years to plan and execute.

“Back in 2017 I always knew a food court would be something that could be a draw for people in Wellington,” Nisha explained.

“I travel into the town and one thing I struggle with myself is the fact that there is not a lot of food outlets.

“So myself and the marketing manager sat down with the managers and developed this concept of a food court and how we could plan it.

"Over the years I think people noticed the group of empty units and from 2018 we were just really brainstorming how it would work and what food businesses would we want in there.

“Then in 2019, while we were having the electrical work done, we got the go-ahead from the new owners for the food court plan.”

Wellington Market in Telford has introduced a new food court

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the plans slightly, Nisha said, but the extra time did allow them the chance to find a variety of traders.

She said: “We wanted to build the court with longevity in mind and ensure businesses could see themselves staying there for a long time.

"So we have built a good variety of traders for customers and it can be a reason for people to come and visit, eat and explore the market.

“We really want to make the food court cosy as well in the future – a place where friends and family can catch up, and make it suitable for all ages.

"The traders range from pizza, cakes, bistro style cafe, healthy foods and we are having lots of interest from potential traders.”

Some of the businesses open at the food court are Escape The Robot, Hello Gorgeous! and Park Street Kitchen.