Ludlow Mayfair cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

The traditional fair, featuring a variety of amusements, was due to be held from April 30 – May 4 in Ludlow Town Centre.

However as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the 2020 event has been cancelled.

Ludlow Town Council clerk Gina Wilding said: "Following the statement from the Prime Minister that there should be no gatherings of over two or more people, and the announcement by the deputy chief medical officer that it will be six months before the UK returns to normal, it has been confirmed that Ludlow’s May Fair cannot take place in 2020."

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill, said: "The tradition of the May Fair is many hundreds of years old and recorded in royal charters dating back to 1461.

"The May Fair is a much loved event in Ludlow’s social calendar. It will be deeply missed by the local community and by the organisers, Mr and Mrs Wynn, who love visiting Ludlow each year, and have been bringing the May Fair to Ludlow since the 1960s.

"For over 25 years, the May Fair has celebrated the modern tradition of the May Fair Sunday Dodgem Service, with the congregation seated in the dodgem cars. The service celebrates the joy of a community coming together in fun."

Ludlow Town Council confirmed that although there will be no May Fair in 2020, the annual event will be welcomed into Ludlow again when the current crisis has passed.