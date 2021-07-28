Delight that Shropshire sun pendant is going on display in the county

The sun pendant was found at a secret location in Shropshire. It will be displayed at Shrewsbury Museum from September.

The gold pendant, also known as a bulla, could be one of the most significant pieces of Bronze Age metalwork ever discovered in Britain.

It is so rare that the site at which it was discovered by an anonymous metal detectorist in 2018 has been kept a secret and simply referred to as the Shropshire Marches.

It will be hosted at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from September until December as a British Museum Spotlight Loan.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for communities, place, tourism and Transport, said: “This Shropshire sun pendant is truly an incredible find and one of huge importance. We are delighted that this item, which is 3,000 years old, will go on show to the public for the first time at the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

“This is an exceptionally rare depiction of the sun and undoubtedly one of the most significant finds from the Bronze Age in more than a century.