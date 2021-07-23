Rare bronze age find to go on display in the county

The sun pendant

The sun pendant, also known as a bulla, could be one of the most significant pieces of Bronze Age metalwork ever discovered in Britain.

It is so rare the site at which is was discovered three years ago, has been kept a secret and simply refered to as the Shropshire Marches.

It will be hosted at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from September until December as a British Museum Spotlight Loan.

Discovered in the Shropshire Marches in May 2018 by an anonymous metal detector user, nothing like the sun pendant has been found in this country for over a century.

Shrewsbury Museum hopes to acquire other archeologically significant Bronze Age objects from the same findspot and is launching a crowdfunding campaign to display these objects at the same time as the sun pendant.

The sun pendant dating between 1000–800BC in the late Bronze Age period includes an exceptionally rare depiction of the sun – not previously seen on objects found in Britain.

Measuring 3.5 centimetres high and 4.7 centimetres wide it is believe to have been deposited intentionally in a wetland landscape of bogs and ponds 3,000 years ago and is one of two ever found in Britain.

The other Irton bulla – now lost – was discovered near Manchester in 1722 and only known from a picture.

Other historically significant objects unearthed from the findspot help tell the complete story of ancient Shropshire. These include an exceptionally rare jewellery parcel wrapped by lead, believed to be one of the first records of using this material, and hoards which have the potential to date the transition between Bronze and Iron Ages.

Fay Bailey, Manager, Shropshire Museums said Shrewsbury Museum will need to raise £40,000 as the reward value of these Treasure objects.

"This vast array of high-quality metalwork from this landscape suggests that the Shropshire site was an important location for a form of religious or ceremonial activity for over a thousand years. These objects and ongoing fieldwork at the findspot reveal important discoveries about this period in British prehistory, advancing our collective archaeological knowledge and understanding of why precious objects would be cast away. Displaying these important objects in situ together for the first time at Shrewsbury Museum would be a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about this historic site."

The other objects include to gold lock rings, probably worn as jewellery in hair or clothing.

"The lead sheet acted to wrap and conceal the rings in place, though damaging them in the act, and could also have helped ‘sink’ the light lock-rings when they were deposited in a wet and watery location with limited prospect of recovery.

"The lead itself may also be considered a significant sacrifice given the importance of lead in both gold and bronze working.