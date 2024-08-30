Spencer Matthews raises over £500,000 for charity after world record marathons

Broadcaster Spencer Matthews has raised more than £500,000 for charity after achieving the Guinness World Record for most consecutive marathons run on sand.

The 36-year-old described the fundraising total of £511,870 as “insane” and added that the generosity of those who had supported him was “overwhelming”.

Matthews ran 786 miles through the Jordanian desert, in 45 degree heat, to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise, beginning in Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finishing near the Dead Sea.

He finished his last marathon in four hours and 17 minutes, and told the PA news agency his “former self definitely wouldn’t believe it”.

Speaking about the funds raised, Matthews told Heart Breakfast: “That’s insane. To be honest, the whole time that I was out there running, the charities were such a massive driver for me.

“And, as I said earlier, the support and the generosity shown throughout the challenge was completely overwhelming. And even just the messages on socials.

“I’ve never felt anything like that level of support for anything in my life. So, I can’t thank you all enough.

“You know, I see this very much as, we only just finished this, I’m hoping for another few weeks of fundraising now.

“I’m going to think about ways to continue to raise money for these incredible causes and the great work that Global’s Make Some Noise do.

Matthews has now raised over £500,000 for Global (Yui Mok/PA)

“So, if you haven’t yet donated, please consider donating, all your money makes such a big difference to incredible families and children who really deserve the help, so please consider it.”

Global will uses the money raised to help charities including the Childhood Tumour Trust, Suicide&Co, and education charities ATF and Playskill.

Matthews is continuing to raise money and is aiming to gather £1 million, with those wishing to donate able to do so by using the link in his Instagram bio.

It comes after the TV star celebrated his record at the charity group’s headquarters in central London.

Earlier this week, he told PA: “My former self definitely wouldn’t believe it, I feel like I’ve personally come quite a long way.

“This marks the end of an incredible journey, but also the beginning of a whole new chapter of my life, I’m deeply overwhelmed and humbled by some of the incredible messages I’m getting from heroes of mine, I feel amazing.”

Matthews shot to fame in the reality TV series Made In Chelsea and has also featured in Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.