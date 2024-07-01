Dua Lipa sees post Glastonbury chart surge in battle with Imagine Dragons

Dua Lipa has seen a post-Glastonbury chart surge as she faces a battle with Imagine Dragons for this week’s UK number one album.

Lipa’s Radical Optimism, which was released on Friday May 3, has jumped 25 places in the UK Albums Chart following her Pyramid Stage headline set on Friday night.

It puts her less than 300 units behind the Las Vegas-based pop band’s Loom, which was released last Friday.

Imagine Dragons are currently at number one in the UK Official Albums Chart (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The British-Kosovan pop star’s set saw her bring out Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who produced her latest album, for a cover of his song The Less I Know The Better, and a performance of her song Houdini.

Following the performance, 2020’s Future Nostalgia is currently sitting in ninth place and her 2017 debut Dua Lipa is in 13th.

If Imagine Dragons’ Loom pips her to the top spot, it will be the group’s second number one album, after 2015’s Smoke & Mirrors.

The rest of the midweek top five is made up of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Charli XCX’s Brat.

Elsewhere, Camilla Cabello’s rebrand record C,XOXO is currently in seventh, and on course to become the singer’s third UK top 10 album.

Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits are also set to return to the charts (Ben Birchall/PA)

Johnny Cash’s posthumous collection of unreleased tracks, Songwriter, is looking likely to debut at number 11.

While Beyonce’s former chart-topper, Cowboy Carter, is on track to re-enter the Top 40 this week at number 14, after a vinyl release.

Lipa is not the only one to see a Worthy Farm bounce, with Shania Twain seeing her Greatest Hits, which received a vinyl reissue last week, up to number 18, in what would be its first time in the top 40 since 2005.

Madness could re-enter the top 40 with their 2023 number one album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie, in 26th thanks to a new deluxe reissue.

And finally, Mexican rockers The Warning are on track to earn their first-ever UK Official Albums Chart placement, with their fourth record, Keep Me Fed, which is currently at 37.